City of Toronto predicts cherry blossoms will reach ‘peak’ bloom next week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says its famous High Park cherry trees will reach peak bloom at the beginning of next week.

The blooming of Toronto’s pink Sakura (cherry blossom) trees is an annual tradition for many in the city. The trees receive visitors from across Toronto, and even further afield, the city said.

In a press release, the City of Toronto said access to High Park by car would be restricted from Monday, May 2, and throughout cherry blossom season.

Read more: City of Toronto welcomes back crowds to see popular High Park cherry blossoms

“This is a special time of year for High Park and all of Toronto to enjoy the cherry blossoms,” Coun. Gord Perks said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also has other cherry blossoms in parks like Trinity Bellwoods and the Toronto Island.

The cherry blossoms can also be viewed through an online livestream. In 2020, the city erected barriers around its cherry blossom trees to discourage people from gathering in crowds in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A livestream was setup to establish an alternative — something that remains in place.

“In addition to the trees at High Park, cherry blossoms will bloom at other locations across the city,” Coun. Jennifer McKelvie said.

“Explore a new park or rediscover a favourite, as the Sakura and many other trees will flower at this time of year.”