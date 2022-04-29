B.C. remembers fallen workers on National Day of Mourning

Send this page to someone via email

Locals and officials gathered at the Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver Thursday in honour of the National Day of Morning, and to remember all B.C. workers who lost their lives on the job last year.

According to WorkSafeBC, 161 work-related deaths occurred in 2021, marking the fourth year in a row this stat has increased. Asbestos exposure was linked to nearly a third of those deaths, with many exposures happening decades earlier.

“All workers and contractors must be trained fully and must be certified in order to perform any work that has asbestos in those workplaces,” said Labour Minister Harry Bains. “There are stronger penalties for (ignoring) that now.”

Other labour concerns growing within B.C. include the rise in the implementation of virtual cashiers and self-checkout models. Toronto-based restaurant chain Freshii has faced criticism for replacing cashiers in three Ontario locations with virtual workers employed from Nicaragua for $3.75 an hour, significantly below the provincial minimum wage.

When asked about his concern about such practices, Bains was firm on the subject.

“My message to all employers in British Columbia is that we e have minimum standards and protections for all workers and that they must follow those.”

Other provinces across the nation also observed the Day of Mourning, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau releasing a statement on Thursday.

“Today, on the National Day of Mourning, we remember and honour every Canadian worker who has been killed or injured in the workplace. Our thoughts are with all those who live with the pain of these tragedies every day.”

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety reported 925 workplace fatalities in 2019, according to their most recent report.