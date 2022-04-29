Menu

Economy

New venture capital fund in Manitoba to be more independent from government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 2:04 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government is putting up $50 million to start a new venture capital fund.

Premier Heather Stefanson says businesses have told her that having access to capital is critical for growth.

The fund will invest in several independently managed funds that will also garner private sector investment.

The recent provincial budget made permanent a former temporary tax credit — worth up to 45 per cent — for venture capital investments.

Read more: Manitoba budget offers tax cuts, some additional health care spending

Unlike the former Crocus Investment Fund, which went into receivership, the new fund is to be more independent from government and will be aimed at more high-risk investors.

Chuck Davidson, head of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, says the fund fills a gap that left businesses struggling to get money to develop and expand.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 29, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 29, 2022
Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 29, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
