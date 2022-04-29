Menu

Health

Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table names new scientific director

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:06 pm
People are shown outside a COVID-19 testing site in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Quebec is reporting 23 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 46-pateint decline in hospitalizations. View image in full screen
People are shown outside a COVID-19 testing site in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Quebec is reporting 23 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and a 46-pateint decline in hospitalizations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table (SAT) has announced who will be it’s new scientific director.

In a post on the Public Health Ontario website on Friday, the SAT said Dr. Fahad Razak will take over the role, effective May 9.

Razak will replace Dr. Peter Jüni, who the SAT said will be leaving Ontario in June for Oxford University.

Read more: Ontario’s top science adviser says small COVID-19 bump likely from holiday gatherings

“Dr. Razak has been a member of the table since its inception and has contributed to many science briefs including long-COVID, hospital visitor policies, vaccines and therapeutics,” the release reads.

The SAT said his research group has “led some of Canada’s largest studies on patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including examining the impact of disability on care and outcomes, exploring how to manage critical drug shortages, and a randomized trial to see whether prone positioning helps patients.”

According to the release, Razak is a general internist at St. Michael’s Hospital and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

Read more: Ontario ‘well into’ sixth wave of the pandemic: COVID-19 Science Advisory Table

He has expertise in health services research and global health.

“He also has been a front-line physician providing care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic,” the release reads.

The SAT thanked Jüni for his “leadership and contributions as the inaugural SAT Scientific Director.”

