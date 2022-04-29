Menu

Canada

P.E.I. asking Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Confederation Bridge sees long lines after opening Atlantic travel' Confederation Bridge sees long lines after opening Atlantic travel
The Confederation Bridge to Prince Edward Island saw lengthy lineups as the Atlantic bubble opened for the first time. Travis Fortnum was there to talk to travellers eager to get back to P.E.I – Jul 3, 2020

Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature have voted unanimously to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.

Epekwitk is the Mi’kmaw word for “something lying on the water,” and it is the traditional name the Mi’kmaq people have long used to describe the Island.

Several members of the legislature stood in the house of assembly to speak in favour of the proposed change, saying the new name would reflect the province’s commitment to reconciliation.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King put forward the motion.

Read more: N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi’kmaw as province’s first language

The 12.9-kilometre bridge linking P.E.I. with New Brunswick was completed in 1997.

The Mi’kmaq people have been living on the Island for 12,000 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
