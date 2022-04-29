COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 71st death, 3 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s reported another death and 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data as of 4:07 p.m.. for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community risk index: At “very high risk” on Wednesday, April 27. The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 71 — one new death since the Wednesday, April 27 update. The health unit says the individual was man in his 80s who was vaccinated.

On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 245 — down from 262 reported on April 27 and 273 on April 25. A week ago there were 326 reported on April 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 45 since the Wednesday, April 27 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,006 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday afternoon reported 25 inpatients, down from 26 reported on Thursday and 34 reported on Wednesday. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 308 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, three more since the April 27 update. There have been 41 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, unchanged since April 22.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 50 additional resolved cases since April 27. The 6,690 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. No new outbreaks have been reported since Wednesday.

Active outbreaks:

Applewood Manor retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27 Congregate living facility (no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared April 27

(no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared April 27 Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House): Declared April 26

long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House): Declared April 26 Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25.

long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25. PRHC C1 inpatient unit: Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases.

Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases. Congregate living facility (no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday

(no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases.

Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases. Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 19.

in Peterborough: Declared April 19. PRHC C3 inpatient unit : Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases.

: Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

The health unit reports 1,086 cumulative cases — eight more since April 27 — associated with 141 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

There have been 119 outbreak cases over the past 30 days and 28 over the past seven days.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Friday, 334,848 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.5 per cent have two doses and 56 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.5 per cent have two doses and 56 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 63.1 per cent have three doses.

90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 63.1 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90.7 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90.7 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.3 per cent have one dose and 41.7 per cent have two doses.

56.3 per cent have one dose and 41.7 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.9 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.9 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,731 residents have received a first dose while 119,657 residents have received two doses and 79,287 residents have received a third dose.