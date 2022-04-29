Canadian economic growth hit 1-year high in February, Statistics Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 1.1 per cent in February to post its largest monthly gain since March 2021.

The agency also says its early estimate for March indicated an economic gain of 0.5 per cent for that month.

For February, Statistics Canada says services-producing industries gained 0.9 per cent, while goods-producing industries rose 1.5 per cent.

The accommodation and food services sector soared 15.1 per cent in February as pandemic-related restrictions put in place in December and January were eased.



Transportation and warehousing gained 3.1 per cent, while the arts, entertainment and recreation sector added 8.4 per cent for the month.



The construction sector climbed 2.7 per cent higher in February.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.