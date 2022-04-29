Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canadian economic growth hit 1-year high in February, Statistics Canada says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2022 8:53 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada' Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the bank forecasts the Canadian economy will grow 4.25 per cent this year before moderating to 3.25 per cent next year, based on major spending and investment components, and improved labour productivity. – Apr 13, 2022

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 1.1 per cent in February to post its largest monthly gain since March 2021.

The agency also says its early estimate for March indicated an economic gain of 0.5 per cent for that month.

For February, Statistics Canada says services-producing industries gained 0.9 per cent, while goods-producing industries rose 1.5 per cent.

Read more: The economic nightmare that wasn’t? Border blockades had little effect on trade, data reveals

 

Trending Stories

The accommodation and food services sector soared 15.1 per cent in February as pandemic-related restrictions put in place in December and January were eased.Transportation and warehousing gained 3.1 per cent, while the arts, entertainment and recreation sector added 8.4 per cent for the month.The construction sector climbed 2.7 per cent higher in February.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Read more: The U.S. economy just shrank for 1st time since the pandemic recession

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada tagCanada economy tagStatCan tagCanada GDP tagGDP Growth tagFebruary GDP tagCanadian economic data tagIs Canada economy growing? tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers