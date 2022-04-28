Kingston police looking for assistance to identify male involved in serious incident

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male involved in what they call a serious incident, resulting in the assault of a senior citizen.

The incident happened at around 4:40 Thursday morning in the Joseph Street area. Police describe the suspect as a male with short dark hair and dark facial hair.

The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light colored shoes. The suspect was also wearing a long scarf around his neck.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Det. Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

