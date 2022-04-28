Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for assistance to identify male involved in serious incident

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:34 pm
Kingston Police looking for male in serious incident. View image in full screen
Kingston Police looking for male in serious incident. Kingston Police

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male involved in what they call a serious incident, resulting in the assault of a senior citizen.

The incident happened at around 4:40 Thursday morning in the Joseph Street area. Police describe the suspect as a male with short dark hair and dark facial hair.

Read more: Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate

The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light colored shoes. The suspect was also wearing a long scarf around his neck.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can get in touch with Det. Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate' Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate
Kingston police looking to identify alleged porch pirate
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagCKWS TV tagglobal Kingston tagmale suspect tagSenior Citizen tagpublic's help tagthursday morning tagJoseph Street area tagserious imcident tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers