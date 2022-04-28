Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

James Smith Cree Nation to host the Archbishop of Canterbury

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 9:37 pm
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (L) walks alongside Archbishop of Kenya Eliud Wabukala on October 20, 2013 at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. (Photo credit: Getty Images). View image in full screen
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (L) walks alongside Archbishop of Kenya Eliud Wabukala on October 20, 2013 at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. (Photo credit: Getty Images). Getty Images

The tri-communities of James Smith Cree Nation will host the Archbishop of Canterbury this weekend.

Rev. Justin Welby, the head of the Anglican Church will be heading to the Bernard Constant Community School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m on Saturday.

He will be joined by Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band.

Read more: Pope felt ‘strong shame’ for church’s role in residential schools, MMF president says

“A significant purpose of this visit is therefore to repent and atone for where our relationships
and actions have done more harm than good” says Welby, “and to honour the sovereignty of Indigenous
communities.

“The visit will be an opportunity to listen, to lament and to pray for justice, healing and transformation in the relationship between the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island and the Arctic, and the See of Canterbury and the Church of England.”

The community event will include a pipe ceremony, honour song, opening prayer/reading of the
Gospel, welcoming remarks, blessing of the food, lunch, a drum group and dance, speeches by
dignitaries, story sharing by residential school survivors, and a community tour, ending with a
supper.

