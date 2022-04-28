James Smith Cree Nation to host the Archbishop of Canterbury

Send this page to someone via email

The tri-communities of James Smith Cree Nation will host the Archbishop of Canterbury this weekend.

Rev. Justin Welby, the head of the Anglican Church will be heading to the Bernard Constant Community School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m on Saturday.

He will be joined by Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation and Peter Chapman Band.

“A significant purpose of this visit is therefore to repent and atone for where our relationships

and actions have done more harm than good” says Welby, “and to honour the sovereignty of Indigenous

communities.

“The visit will be an opportunity to listen, to lament and to pray for justice, healing and transformation in the relationship between the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island and the Arctic, and the See of Canterbury and the Church of England.”

The community event will include a pipe ceremony, honour song, opening prayer/reading of the

Gospel, welcoming remarks, blessing of the food, lunch, a drum group and dance, speeches by

dignitaries, story sharing by residential school survivors, and a community tour, ending with a

supper.