Crime

2 firearms found in burned vehicle: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 8:02 pm
Police say emergency crews were called to an accident near the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month, where two firearms were found in a burned vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say emergency crews were called to an accident near the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month, where two firearms were found in a burned vehicle. Global News / File

Two assault-style guns were found inside a burning car that was extinguished, say police in Salmon Arm.

According to the RCMP, emergency crews were called to a motor-vehicle collision on April 15, just off from the Trans-Canada Highway, between 50th Street NW and 65th Street NW.

“A male departed the scene on foot with duffle bags and remains unidentified,” said police, who described the vehicle was being a total loss, having been consumed in the fire.

Read more: Man shot in Coquitlam, bystander hurt in related Port Moody vehicle fire: police

RCMP said fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire, and that two loaded firearms were located in the vehicle during the ensuing investigation.

The guns were described as an assault-style 12‐gauge shotgun and an assault-style .45 calibre carbine rifle.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident in an attempt to identify the male driver.

Upset man with gun taken into custody

Trending Stories

In other policing news, Salmon Arm RCMP said officers were called to a residence in the city’s northeast area on April 22nd.

“A male was in possession of a loaded handgun and was upset in a residence,” police said of the call. “The officers arrived and were able to establish contact with the male and deescalate the situation.”

The man was taken into custody without incident, with police adding that at no time was the public in danger during the incident.

The residence was searched, RCMP added, with a black-powder gun and a revolver being seized,

Police say the investigation continues and that they’re following up with the province’s Chief Firearms Officer.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSalmon Arm tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagSalmon Arm RCMP tagBurned Vehicle tagmental health call tagAssault Style Firearms tagSeized Guns tag

