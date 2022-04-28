2 firearms found in burned vehicle: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two assault-style guns were found inside a burning car that was extinguished, say police in Salmon Arm.

According to the RCMP, emergency crews were called to a motor-vehicle collision on April 15, just off from the Trans-Canada Highway, between 50th Street NW and 65th Street NW.

“A male departed the scene on foot with duffle bags and remains unidentified,” said police, who described the vehicle was being a total loss, having been consumed in the fire.

RCMP said fire crews extinguished the vehicle fire, and that two loaded firearms were located in the vehicle during the ensuing investigation.

The guns were described as an assault-style 12‐gauge shotgun and an assault-style .45 calibre carbine rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident in an attempt to identify the male driver.

1:40 Off-duty firefighter injured in Port Moody explosion Off-duty firefighter injured in Port Moody explosion – Mar 28, 2022

Upset man with gun taken into custody

In other policing news, Salmon Arm RCMP said officers were called to a residence in the city’s northeast area on April 22nd.

“A male was in possession of a loaded handgun and was upset in a residence,” police said of the call. “The officers arrived and were able to establish contact with the male and deescalate the situation.”

The man was taken into custody without incident, with police adding that at no time was the public in danger during the incident.

The residence was searched, RCMP added, with a black-powder gun and a revolver being seized,

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation continues and that they’re following up with the province’s Chief Firearms Officer.

1:26 BC Crisis Centre responds to poll results of British Columbian’s mental health BC Crisis Centre responds to poll results of British Columbian’s mental health – Jan 29, 2021