More complaints means more restrictions on family fireworks in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

City councillors have voted to tighten up Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw.

Residents will now be restricted to setting off “family fireworks” on Victoria Day and Canada Day, only, between dusk and 11 p.m.

Previously, backyard displays were also allowed on the two days before and the two days after those statutory holidays for a total of 10 days per year, but complaints have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It almost became a three-, four-day event,” complained Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, during Wednesday’s meeting of Hamilton City Council.

There are exemptions for things like weddings, and enforcement of the bylaw will continue to be complaint-based.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Helping your dog cope with summer stress from thunderstorms and fireworks

The city will also start restricting the sale of “family fireworks” at licensed retailers to seven days prior to the two holidays, down from 14 days.