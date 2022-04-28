Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

More complaints means more restrictions on family fireworks in Hamilton

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 28, 2022 3:55 pm
Hamilton City Council has approved changes to the city's fireworks bylaw, following an increase in complaints from residents. View image in full screen
Hamilton City Council has approved changes to the city's fireworks bylaw, following an increase in complaints from residents. Greg Davis/Global News file

City councillors have voted to tighten up Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw.

Residents will now be restricted to setting off “family fireworks” on Victoria Day and Canada Day, only, between dusk and 11 p.m.

Read more: Councillors pushing for review of Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw

Previously, backyard displays were also allowed on the two days before and the two days after those statutory holidays for a total of 10 days per year, but complaints have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

“It almost became a three-, four-day event,” complained Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, during Wednesday’s meeting of Hamilton City Council.

There are exemptions for things like weddings, and enforcement of the bylaw will continue to be complaint-based.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Helping your dog cope with summer stress from thunderstorms and fireworks

The city will also start restricting the sale of “family fireworks” at licensed retailers to seven days prior to the two holidays, down from 14 days.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagCanada Day tagFireworks tagVictoria Day tagHamilton bylaw tagHamilton fireworks tagFireworks bylaw tagfireworks complaints taghamilton fireworks bylaw tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers