Crime

Quebec Halloween sword attack suspect says ‘bad’ version of him committed murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 4:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘Night of horror:’ 2 dead, 5 injured in Quebec City sword attack' ‘Night of horror:’ 2 dead, 5 injured in Quebec City sword attack
WATCH - Nov. 2020: After a two-hour manhunt in Quebec City, a 24-year-old man from Montreal was taken into police custody after going on a stabbing spree that killed two people and injured five others on Halloween night. Dressed in a medieval costume, police say he used a Japanese-saber-style sword to attack 7 people, chosen at random. – Nov 1, 2020

The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 insisted there were two competing versions of himself who were fighting for control.

Under cross-examination by the Crown on Thursday, Carl Girouard pinned the blame for the murders on the “bad Carl,” who had been obsessed with a mission to kill since about age 18.

Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Carl Girouard, is seen in an undated police handout photo received April 14, 2022. Quebec City police/The Canadian Press

Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, on Oct. 31, 2020, and he is also charged with five counts of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Survivors testify as trial of alleged Quebec sword attacker resumes after COVID delay

He admits to killing Duchesne and Clermont and injuring five others, but he is mounting a not criminally responsible defence by way of mental disorder.

Girouard is insisting there were two versions of him the night of the murders — a normal one and a second version that was laser-focused on a mission to create chaos.

He says the version of himself that wanted to kill and sow chaos no longer exists.

“It’s a part of me because I had two Carls within me,” the accused testified today, adding that it was the other version of him that carried out the attack.

“It’s not Carl Girouard that would’ve done something like this — it’s impossible,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Quebec city stabbings: Legault says focus of his government on families of the victims, ‘shock’ of Quebecers' Quebec city stabbings: Legault says focus of his government on families of the victims, ‘shock’ of Quebecers
© 2022 The Canadian Press
