Part of statue at Trent University stolen: Peterborough police

Peterborough police are investigating after a part of a statue on the Trent University campus was stolen.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Police Service was informed a sword handle had been removed from a statue outside the Trent Athletic Centre. The handle is estimated to be worth more than $5,000.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between March 21 and 22.

“Shortly after a photo was circulated on social media and it was hoped the piece would be returned but that has not happened,” police stated Thursday.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

