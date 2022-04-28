Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Part of statue at Trent University stolen: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 3:27 pm
Peterborough police say part of a statue (circled) was stolen . View image in full screen
Peterborough police say part of a statue (circled) was stolen . Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating after a part of a statue on the Trent University campus was stolen.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Police Service was informed a sword handle had been removed from a statue outside the Trent Athletic Centre. The handle is estimated to be worth more than $5,000.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between March 21 and 22.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 1 dead following Hwy 35 head-on collision, OPP says

“Shortly after a photo was circulated on social media and it was hoped the piece would be returned but that has not happened,” police stated Thursday.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information can call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Soviet-era monument to Ukrainian-Russian friendship comes down in Kyiv' Soviet-era monument to Ukrainian-Russian friendship comes down in Kyiv
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagTrent University tagStatue tagPeterborough theft tagTrent University statue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers