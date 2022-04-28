Saskatoon’s downtown could get a grocery store at Midtown Plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown residents might not have to look outside of their community for groceries anymore.

A Vancouver-based company, Arbutus Properties, has put in a proposal to the City of Saskatoon for a full-service grocery store located at Midtown Plaza.

This comes after many calls for Saskatoon’s downtown to be redeveloped as a hub for more people to explore and gravitate towards, to create growth.

The City’s report from council shows the store would be a Pitchfork Market + Kitchen which boasts its own chef-inspired kitchen where shoppers can opt for take-out or dine-in.

One of these grocery stores is already located in Saskatoon at 3020 Meadows Pkwy #30.

If approved, the new store would be moving into a vacant location in Midtown Mall that was originally made for another business but had not been taken over.

The store moving into the mall would require changes to traffic patterns.

With the assumed increase of traffic in the area, the original Imagine Idylwyld project plan recommended putting in a full traffic signal at the intersection of Auditorium Avenue and Idylwyld Drive.

They would then need to remove the median on Idylwyld Drive between Auditorium Avenue and 22nd Street and install a traffic island at the intersection of 21st Street and Idylwyld Drive.

The Imagine Idylwyld plan was created to improve the function and safety of roadways and public areas along Idylwyld Drive, between 20th Street and 25th Street East.

The total cost of the infrastructure changes would be around $220,000.

If the City approves the new development, next steps will be taken by Arbutus Properties.

The proposal will be presented to the Standing Policy Committee on Transportation on Monday, May 2.