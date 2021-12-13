Opening of downtown Saskatoon emergency shelter delayed

Send this page to someone via email

The opening of a temporary emergency shelter and wellness centre for those experiencing homelessness in Saskatoon has been delayed after city council unanimously approved it on Thursday.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) had been advocating to open the wellness centre as quickly as possible starting Monday, but says staff are now waiting on approval for an HVAC inspection that would ensure proper air circulation and ventilation in the building.

“We will follow all safety measures related to fire and health codes. We want to do this right,” said Tribal Chief Mark Arcand in a statement late Monday.

“The Saskatoon Tribal Council believes that it is essential for our relatives and staff to be safe, and this is a priority for us.”

The facility is being prepared with laundry, showers, an entertainment room and social services for those experiencing homelessness amid cold weather and packed shelters this winter.

STC officials say they hope to help around 50 people at a time in the temporary facility. They have not given an expected date for opening but say they will update at a later date when they have more information.

