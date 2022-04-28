Search launched for Weymouth Falls man missing in Sissiboo River

Send this page to someone via email

A search has been launched for a man who went missing in Nova Scotia’s Sissiboo River Wednesday night.

In a release, police say Digby RCMP officers responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of a man who had entered the river but had not exited. Police say the man is Graham Cromwell, 48, of Weymouth Falls.

Police began searching the area where Cromwell is believed to have entered the river. Local Ground Search and Rescue teams, RCMP police dog services, RCMP air services, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Department of Lands and Forestry and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre is assisting in the search.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them. We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” the release said.

Investigators believe Cromwell is in or near the river, but said there is a possibility he may have gotten out of the river. They are asking anyone who has seen or spoken with Cromwell to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

Cromwell is described as Black, 5’10”, approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is believed he entered the water where Gates Lane crosses the river, according to the RCMP.