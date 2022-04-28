Cobourg man faces more charges in voyeurism investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple new voyeurism charges as part of an ongoing police investigation.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, in the summer of 2021, investigators first launched their investigation following a report for a woman who said a man was following her around a store. The woman said the man used his cellphone to take an “inappropriate recording” of her.

Police identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at his residence.

On Sept. 3, 2021, the man was arrested and charged with one count each of voyeurism, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

A second search warrant was executed and investigators seized electronics from the man’s residence.

As a result of examination of the electronics, police say the man was arrested again on April 25.

Richard John Cooper, 26, of Cobourg, was charged with 10 counts of voyeurism.

He made a court appearance this week and was remanded into custody for a future court date, police said Thursday.