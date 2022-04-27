Kelowna mayor would ‘love’ to see Bernard Avenue closed to vehicles potentially year round

Kelowna, B.C. Mayor Colin Basran says he would be open to closing a stretch of Bernard Avenue to vehicles permanently all year long.

“I’ve made it no secret that I would love to see Bernard Avenue closed, potentially year round, but we need to sort of work in baby steps and in lockstep with the business community,” he told Global News.

Basran made the comments two days after a motion instructing city staff to look at the pros and cons of extending the closure beyond the two months of July and August for the 2023 summer season.

“I would say from all the feedback I’ve received, most people would like to see this permanent closure during the summers,” Basran said. “I think where the debate remains is whether we look at permanent closures for longer periods of time.”

Read more: Downtown Kelowna businesses push for street closure earlier than scheduled

Story continues below advertisement

Called Meet Me On Bernard, the pedestrian-only street campaign was launched by the city a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its intent was to help businesses, in particular restaurants, survive COVID-related restrictions, which essentially cut indoor seating capacity by half.

By closing four city blocks between the Sails and St. Paul Street to all vehicle traffic, restaurants were able to expand their patio space onto the street.

“The closing of Bernard has been the best possible thing that could have happened in the last couple of years,” said Andre Thomas, owner of the Memphis Blue Barbecue House restaurant. “”It really helped us get through COVID and without it, it would have been very, very difficult.”

3:25 Vancouver City Council considers making Granville Street car-free on weekends Vancouver City Council considers making Granville Street car-free on weekends – May 18, 2021

But with the closure slated to happen for the third year in a row, it looks like a pedestrian-only stretch will become permanent every summer, possibly beyond.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think ultimately the summers are a huge hit,” Basran said. “But let’s look at extending those.”

However, the summertime closure and the idea of extending it even more is not sitting well with all businesses, especially the ones in the 400 and 500 block of Bernard, farther away from the restaurant hub near the Sails.

“My business is not going well since they shut down the road…fewer customers and more customers are complaining that they cannot park in front of the store,” said Sylvia Konya, manager at Tobacco Land.

Konya is pleading with the city to keep vehicle traffic flowing, at least in 400 and 500 block.

“Please don’t close the street, “she said. “We need customers. Please think of the customers, not just the business owners.”

Ed Wouda, who owns 350 Bakehouse and Cafe, just on the border of the road closure near St. Paul Street said the closure has a significant impact on his business.

“July and August are basically the slowest months for us because of the closure,” Wouda said. “From basically September it picks right up again as soon as that street is open.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Basran said pedestrian-only streets in many cities around the world are very successful and good for business.

“They are a huge hit, they are incredibly busy. The businesses thrive and there are facts and stats to back that up,” he said. “Over time, they are a major boon for business and, you know, I have no doubts that this would be the same scenario here in Kelowna.”

He also said a longer and more permanent closure would allow businesses to be better equipped with proper infrastructure.

“I’ve had business owners on Bernard come to me and say, hey, we think a longer closure would be great and if you’re going to do that, we would invest in significantly more infrastructure like patio furniture and various other things and make a significant investment, which would make the street even nicer,” Basran said.

“But of course, it’s hard for them to make that investment if we’re not going to keep it open long.”

While he likes the idea of a year-round closure, Basran said a lot more discussion has to happen before any decisions are made, including with the businesses most impacted.

“We need to just take baby steps here so let’s just engage in conversation with the Downtown Kelowna Association, with property owners with store owners, and then see what the reaction may be and then we’ll go from there,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Bernard Avenue party in Kelowna draws thousands Bernard Avenue party in Kelowna draws thousands – Jul 2, 2021