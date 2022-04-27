Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 800 RCMP officers approved to aid Ottawa police ahead of motorcycle convoy

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'As ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy nears Ottawa, police to receive ‘tools and resources’ from feds' As ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy nears Ottawa, police to receive ‘tools and resources’ from feds
WATCH: Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday that the federal government is going to “provide the tools and the resources that are necessary for law enforcement to uphold the law” in anticipation of the “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle convoy entering the nation’s capital. “I think it’s really important that anybody who wants to engage in a kind of occupation that we saw in January, February has to know that, that’s just not on,” Mendicino said.

The Ottawa Police Service is preparing for a convoy demonstration in the city’s downtown this weekend by readying 831 Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers to support local efforts.

At a special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board a request to appoint 200 RCMP officers and re-appoint a further 631 was approved.

The re-appointed officers were first given special constable status during the “Freedom Convoy” protests that took place in Ottawa throughout much of February.

Ottawa Police are preparing for an event, Rolling Thunder, which could see protestors flood into Ottawa’s downtown core between April 29 and 30. Ottawa police said protesters would arrive between Friday and Saturday.

Read more: Ottawa police brace for new convoy protest, ban vehicles from downtown

Story continues below advertisement

The chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, said the protest would be a “convoy of bikers.”

Trending Stories

Appointing RCMP officers does not guarantee they will be used during the protest but offers the police service flexibility if the situation changes.

“This is one of the new and improved ways we’re looking at approaching these demonstrations,” Interim Chief Steve Bell told board members on Wednesday.

To prepare for the event, Ottawa Police will ban vehicles from the downtown and increase the number of officers patrolling over the weekend.

Read more: Police promise heavy presence, arrests for hate as biker convoy to descend on Ottawa

RCMP officers must be appointed with special constable status in order to carry out policing duties in Ottawa, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ottawa Police Service.

“These appointments ensure that the respective employees can carry out the full scope of their assigned duties,” a report to the board explained.

Board members also agreed to delegate authority to the chair and vice chair to approve new RCMP officers without calling a full meeting if the need arises through the weekend.

“The appointment of special constable status for these RCMP employees and the extension of the existing special constable status from the February illegal protest will allow them to undertake the full scope of their duties,” the report added.

Story continues below advertisement

The appointments will be valid until July, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagOttawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagFreedom Convoy tagRoyal Canadian Mounted Police tagOttawa Convoy tagOttawa Police Services Board tagRolling Thunder tagdowntown ottawa protest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers