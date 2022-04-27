Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Rules confirmed for riding e-scooters in Durham Region

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary takes top spot for e-scooter use in 2021 across the country.' Calgary takes top spot for e-scooter use in 2021 across the country.
Calgarians sure love to zip around the city, taking top spot for e-scooter use in the country according to a pair of e-scooter companies.

A new bylaw passed by councillors in Durham means electric scooters can now be legally ridden on its regional roads.

Under a provincial pilot launched at the beginning of 2020, local municipalities in Ontario were granted the power to authorize or ban e-scooters within their limits.

Cities and regions were given the power to decide if and where e-scooters should be allowed.

Brampton's plan to unleash e-scooters prompts accessibility and safety concerns

Durham Region said that, based on feedback and public comments, e-scooters would be allowed for residents aged 16 or older within bike lanes or paved shoulders on regional roads.

“By helping travelers complete the first or last kilometers of travel, e-scooters and e-bikes connect travelers to their destinations and provide more options for residents and visitors to explore Durham Region,” Brian Bridgeman, the commissioner of planning and economic development, said in a statement.

Other jurisdictions, including Toronto, have banned e-scooters.

Safety advocates push for increased helmet use on e-scooters in Calgary

Scooters will not be allowed on regional roads where the limit is above 60 km/h. The maximum speed limit for e-scooters will be 24 km/h.

The region said helmets will be mandatory for riders aged 16 and 17, while scooters will have to come with bells and lights.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
