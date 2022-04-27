Guelph police say man died after being found injured downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man died after being found injured on Yarmouth Street in the downtown core.

“An injured male was located on the street and has been taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” police said in a tweet issued at 1 p.m.

They say Yarmouth Street will remain closed as officers continue to investigate.

Police say they will be releasing further details as they become available.

More to follow…

