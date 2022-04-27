N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing child

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a teacher with assault after she allegedly pushed a child, causing them to hit their head on the floor.

In a release, the RCMP said officers in West Hants received an assistance request from the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services on April 11, which prompted the investigation into the incident.

“Officers learned that on April 7 a teacher was witnessed pushing a student in a classroom causing the child to hit their head on the floor. The incident was promptly reported,” the release said.

The release said officers gathered further evidence and arrested the teacher, a 27-year-old woman from Falmouth, on Tuesday. She was charged with assault and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Police would not say what school the incident happened at, only that it was on Highway 1 in Three Mile Plains. Global News has reached out to the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education for comment.

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay was unable to say to what extent the child was injured.

“We’re doing that out of consideration of the victim and the family,” he said. “I can tell you that they did bump their head off the floor as a result of being pushed.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.