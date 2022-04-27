Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing child

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 1:31 pm
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a teacher with assault after she allegedly pushed a child, causing them to hit their head on the floor. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a teacher with assault after she allegedly pushed a child, causing them to hit their head on the floor. File / Global News

The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a teacher with assault after she allegedly pushed a child, causing them to hit their head on the floor.

In a release, the RCMP said officers in West Hants received an assistance request from the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services on April 11, which prompted the investigation into the incident.

Read more: Councillor, Halifax Mutual Aid point fingers after alleged assault in Dartmouth park

“Officers learned that on April 7 a teacher was witnessed pushing a student in a classroom causing the child to hit their head on the floor. The incident was promptly reported,” the release said.

Trending Stories

The release said officers gathered further evidence and arrested the teacher, a 27-year-old woman from Falmouth, on Tuesday. She was charged with assault and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 14 at 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not say what school the incident happened at, only that it was on Highway 1 in Three Mile Plains. Global News has reached out to the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education for comment.

Read more: Former Halifax police officer gets 30 days in jail for breaking nose of homeless man

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay was unable to say to what extent the child was injured.

“We’re doing that out of consideration of the victim and the family,” he said. “I can tell you that they did bump their head off the floor as a result of being pushed.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagEducation tagNova Scotia RCMP tagTeacher tagNova Scotia Teacher tagteacher charged with assault tagteacher pushed child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers