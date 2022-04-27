Napanee OSPCA seeks public’s help in naming 13 kittens

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the newest visitors to the Napanee OSPCA shelter are looking for names, and you might be able to help out.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help in naming 13 kittens from two separate litters.

There are five male and eight female kittens.

Those interested in naming the kittens are encouraged to do so on the Napanee OSPCA Facebook page.

“These kittens and their moms need names and we’re inviting our supporters to help us name them,” said Esther McCutcheon, manager of the Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre. “We’re excited to see the name suggestions and look forward to being able to give these feline families official names.”

