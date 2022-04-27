Menu

Canada

Napanee OSPCA seeks public’s help in naming 13 kittens

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 11:23 am
13 kittens are the Napanee OSPCA location are the subject of a naming contest. View image in full screen
13 kittens are the Napanee OSPCA location are the subject of a naming contest. SPCA

Some of the newest visitors to the Napanee OSPCA shelter are looking for names, and you might be able to help out.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help in naming 13 kittens from two separate litters.

There are five male and eight female kittens.

Read more: New Prince Edward County hospital approved for next stage of planning process

Those interested in naming the kittens are encouraged to do so on the Napanee OSPCA Facebook page.

“These kittens and their moms need names and we’re inviting our supporters to help us name them,” said Esther McCutcheon, manager of the Ontario SPCA Lennox and Addington Animal Centre. “We’re excited to see the name suggestions and look forward to being able to give these feline families official names.”

