Impaired driving arrest made during RIDE program in Lindsay: police

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a RIDE checkpoint stop in Lindsay on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, while officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot check on Angeline Street North, they stopped a vehicle around 6:40 p.m.

An officer noticed alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. Further investigation determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, police said.

In a tweet around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said the vehicle was the first one stopped that evening.

RIDE is a program that runs all year. Officers are out tonight, first vehicle stopped resulted in an arrest. #RoadSafety #DriveSober #KawarthaLakes pic.twitter.com/svzI2oTHDP — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) April 26, 2022

Jeffrey Ott, 37, of Cameron, north of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 2, police said Wednesday.