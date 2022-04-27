Menu

Crime

Impaired driving arrest made during RIDE program in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 11:06 am
Police in Lindsay conducting a RIDE check made an arrest for impaired driving on April 26, 2022.
Police in Lindsay conducting a RIDE check made an arrest for impaired driving on April 26, 2022. File / Getty Images

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a RIDE checkpoint stop in Lindsay on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, while officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot check on Angeline Street North, they stopped a vehicle around 6:40 p.m.

Read more: Lindsay police make 2 arrests after drivers show ‘signs of impairment’

An officer noticed alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. Further investigation determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, police said.

In a tweet around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said the vehicle was the first one stopped that evening.

Jeffrey Ott, 37, of Cameron, north of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Trending Stories

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 2, police said Wednesday.

