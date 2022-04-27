Impaired driving arrest made during RIDE program in Lindsay: police

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a RIDE checkpoint stop in Lindsay on Tuesday evening.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, while officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere spot check on Angeline Street North, they stopped a vehicle around 6:40 p.m.
An officer noticed alcohol in the vehicle that was readily available to the driver. Further investigation determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, police said.
In a tweet around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said the vehicle was the first one stopped that evening.
Jeffrey Ott, 37, of Cameron, north of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 2, police said Wednesday.
