Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers split (again) after recently reconciling

By Shakiel Mahjouri ETCanada.com
Posted April 27, 2022 10:46 am
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers View image in full screen
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Photo: Matt Stroshane

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly broken up.

Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, have gone their separate ways after recently patching things up, according to People.

The Divergent actor and Super Bowl MVP originally announced their engagement in February 2021 and called it off the same month in 2022. They reportedly mended things briefly, but appear to have fallen out again.

READ MORE: Ne-Yo marries wife Crystal again after brief split

“Shailene felt everything was on Aaron’s terms and it wasn’t making her happy,” a source reportedly told the publication.

Several other entertainment publications also confirmed the split.

Story continues below advertisement

A source previously painted a different picture to People about the couple’s split in February.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne confirms split from Fred Armisen after 8 years

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the source said at the time. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.

ET Canada has reached out to Woodley’s rep for comment.

© 2022 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shailene Woodley tagAaron Rodgers tagaaron rodgers breakup tagaaron rodgers shailene woodley tagaaron rodgers split tagshailene woodley aaron rodgers tagshailene woodley breakup tagshailene woodley split tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers