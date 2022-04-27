Guelph police looking for owner of stolen jewelry

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are trying to return several pieces of stolen jewelry that were found on a man now facing charges.

Officers with the break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit arrested a man pumping gas on Tuesday morning on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Police said the Jeep he had was reported stolen in Wellington County and while searching the vehicle, officers found a backpack containing a knife and suspected stolen property, including several pieces of jewelry, keys for two vehicles, cheques and identification.

The 28-year-old man faces a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while suspended and several breaches of court orders.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Guelph police have now released a photo of the jewelry and anyone who is able to identify its owner is asked to call the service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417.

