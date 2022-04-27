Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police looking for owner of stolen jewelry

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 10:54 am
Guelph police say they found stolen jewelry on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they found stolen jewelry on Tuesday morning. Guelph police

Guelph police say they are trying to return several pieces of stolen jewelry that were found on a man now facing charges.

Officers with the break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit arrested a man pumping gas on Tuesday morning on Silvercreek Parkway North.

Read more: Guelph police arrest Cambridge man in double stabbing

Police said the Jeep he had was reported stolen in Wellington County and while searching the vehicle, officers found a backpack containing a knife and suspected stolen property, including several pieces of jewelry, keys for two vehicles, cheques and identification.

Trending Stories

The 28-year-old man faces a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while suspended and several breaches of court orders.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Guelph police have now released a photo of the jewelry and anyone who is able to identify its owner is asked to call the service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7417.

Click to play video: 'Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video' Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video
Terrifying armed robbery of jewelry store caught on surveillance video – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagthief tagStolen Jewelry tagGuelph police stolen jewelry tagGuelph stolen jewelry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers