Saskatchewan family remembers homicide victim as ‘very happy-go-lucky kid’

The family of Shedane Favel is struggling to understand why the 27-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning. The family remembers him as loving and friendly.

“He was a very happy-go-lucky kid,” said Pauline Favel, grandmother of Shedane Favel. “He loved sports, he loved hockey, he used to be in hockey in Prince Albert.

“He loved doing stuff with family and just being around family. He was a very loving person.”

Favel said the family is planning on bringing his body back to his home community of Ile-a-la-Crosse, so people can pay their final respects. She said while her grandson was homeless for the past two years, he never forgot his family, or where he was from.

“He would text his mom every day to let her know that he was OK,” said Favel. “So it was quite devastating when she got the news from the hospital in Saskatoon.

“She never made it; like it’s a five-and-a-half hour drive so she didn’t make it in time. ”

Police said he flagged down an officer around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning along Avenue O South, telling police he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Police believe the shooting happening in a nearby alley, and said they’ve seized the weapon they believe was involved.

Police have charged five teenagers aged 13 to 16 years with second degree murder in his death. Police have said there is no evidence it was gang-related.

His grandmother said she’s trying to understand why people so young could be accused of something so deadly.

“I did have anger in the beginning,” said Favel. “But I don’t have any anger towards those boys. I’ll just be praying for them and their families.”

The two teens charged on Tuesday will make their first court appearance on Wednesday while the three other suspects will be back in court next week.

