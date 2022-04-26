Menu

Education

Ryerson University changes its name to Toronto Metropolitan University

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2022 1:49 pm
The Ryerson University campus in downtown Toronto. View image in full screen
The Ryerson University campus in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ryerson University is changing its name to Toronto Metropolitan University after its board of governors approved the move today.

The downtown Toronto university that had been named after an architect of Canada’s residential school system had faced growing calls to change its name.

School president Mohamed Lachemi says he brought the new name to the university’s board and they approved it.

In a letter to the school community, he says the new name reflects that the school is located in the heart of Canada’s largest and most diverse city, which makes it a gathering place for people from all over the world.

Last August, the school’s board of governors approved a motion to accept all 22 recommendations from a special task force, including one to rename the institution.

The task force was formed in November 2020 to examine and address the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, who helped design both the public and residential school systems in Canada.

It recommended renaming the institution in a process that “engages with community members and university stakeholders.”

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
