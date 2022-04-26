Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Curling iron cited as cause of bathroom fire: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 3:18 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue says four fire engines were on scene at a bathroom fire on Tuesday morning that was caused by a curling iron. View image in full screen
West Kelowna Fire Rescue says four fire engines were on scene at a bathroom fire on Tuesday morning that was caused by a curling iron. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Emergency crews rushed to douse a bathroom fire in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the small fire happened along the 4000 block of Solana Place, with a curling iron cited as the fire’s cause.

The fire department says four fire engines were at the scene, and that crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the bathroom with no extension into the rest of the single-family home.

Read more: West Kelowna, B.C. home significantly damaged in overnight fire

“The bathroom where the fire originated suffered charring to the vanity and heat damage to the walls and ceiling,” WKFR said of the 8:30 a.m. incident.

Trending Stories

“There was also some smoke damage to the upper floor. The property is insured and there were no injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

WKFR called it an accidental fire, and said residents should use heat-generating appliances with caution, especially when they are in close proximity to combustible materials.

Click to play video: 'A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department' A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department
A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department – Apr 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagFire Department tagWest Kelowna Fire Rescue tagWest Kelowna Fire Department tagwkfr tagBathroom fire tagcurling iron causes fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers