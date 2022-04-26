Curling iron cited as cause of bathroom fire: West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rushed to douse a bathroom fire in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning.

According to West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR), the small fire happened along the 4000 block of Solana Place, with a curling iron cited as the fire’s cause.

The fire department says four fire engines were at the scene, and that crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the bathroom with no extension into the rest of the single-family home.

“The bathroom where the fire originated suffered charring to the vanity and heat damage to the walls and ceiling,” WKFR said of the 8:30 a.m. incident.

“There was also some smoke damage to the upper floor. The property is insured and there were no injuries.”

WKFR called it an accidental fire, and said residents should use heat-generating appliances with caution, especially when they are in close proximity to combustible materials.

