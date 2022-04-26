Rolling Stones exhibit coming to downtown Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

You can’t always get what you want, but if you crave an international exhibition devoted to The Rolling Stones, you’re about to get what you need.

Unzipped, described as an interactive, multimedia look behind the scenes of life in and amongst The Rolling Stones, is set to open at a new exhibition venue opening at Portage Place.

“An immersive reconstruction of their Chelsea flat, “Edith Grove,” provides a glimpse into where it all began while the replica recording studio is a backstage pass to the Stones’ creative process,” reads a release from True North Sports + Entertainment.

“Rolling Stones aficionados, rock and rollers, music lovers and pop culture enthusiasts alike will be wowed by the more than 300 original artifacts from the Stones’ personal collection.”

The exhibit includes some of the Stones’ own instruments, costumes and personal diaries, as well as stage designs and album covers.

There will also be works from artists like Andy Warhol and Alexander McQueen on display, along with rare audio and video footage.

“It’s infinitely cool to go backstage at a Rolling Stones show and go in the dressing room, and this is as close as you will get to having that experience without actually being invited to Mick and Keith’s private enclave backstage,” said True North’s Kevin Donnelly.

“The hallmark of this show is that everything is authentic – from the posters, contracts, song lists and napkin sketches. These are not photocopies or re-creations; everything is from The Rolling Stones’ personal collections and archives.”

The exhibit will be the first at Expo Live!, True North’s new 20,000-square-foot exhibition venue in the former Staples location at Portage Place.

“As a unique form of immersive entertainment, the exhibition landscape is gaining momentum across North America and the world,” said Donnelly.

“There are a variety of experiences and exhibit genres that will be a hit with Winnipeg audiences and which we look forward to bringing to Expo Live! at Portage Place.”

Unzipped opens a seven-week limited run from June 11 to July 31. Tickets for the exhibition go on sale online starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

