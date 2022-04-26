St. Boniface Hospital ER to be expanded, modernized with $141M in work

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced a multi-million dollar expansion of the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

Premier Heather Stefanson and health minister Audrey Gordon announced the $141 million project Tuesday morning.

“The redevelopment plans, tripling the size of the current emergency department, were formulated in consultation with stakeholders after a comprehensive review of operational data, patient demographics, volume projections and current processes and resources,” Gordon said in a release.

The work will see 18,600 square feet of existing space renovated at the ER and 86,200 square feet in new construction added.

The province says the work will see the space modernized including an expansion to the hospital’s central resuscitation area and the addition of a dedicated diagnostic imaging suite with a new CT scanner and X-ray machines.

There will also be a dedicated mental health treatment area added and a new ambulance entrance with a parking bay for 10 ambulances.

Stefanson and Gordon say the new ER will reduce wait times, provide more space for patients and improve experiences for patients and staff alike.

They say there were nearly 48,000 visits to the emergency department in 2019, and projections are for that to increase to 55,000 once the new ER is open in the fall of 2025.

–With files from The Canadian Press