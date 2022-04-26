Pontypool man earns $75,000 prize on scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Pontypool, Ont., man will spruce up his home following his win on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, William (Will) O’Grady won $75,000 on an Instant The Game of Life ticket.

He purchased his winning ticket at All in One Convenience on King Avenue in Newcastle.

“Instant tickets are my favourite way to entertain myself,” said O’Grady at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

O’Grady, who works in the food industry, says he was shocked to learn of his win. The tickets are $20 each with a top prize of $250,000.

“I called my wife to tell her I won $75,000 and she didn’t believe me,” he said.

O’Grady plans to invest some of his winnings and also do some home renovations, purchase a hot tub for his backyard, and take a family vacation.

“This feels surreal,” he said.