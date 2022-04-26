Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Pontypool man earns $75,000 prize on scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 10:48 am
A Pontypool, Ont., man claimed $75,000 in the OLG's Instant The Game of Life ticket. View image in full screen
A Pontypool, Ont., man claimed $75,000 in the OLG's Instant The Game of Life ticket.

A Pontypool, Ont., man will spruce up his home following his win on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, William (Will) O’Grady won $75,000 on an Instant The Game of Life ticket.

He purchased his winning ticket at All in One Convenience on King Avenue in Newcastle.

Read more: Millbrook man wins $100,000 on Encore ticket draw: OLG

“Instant tickets are my favourite way to entertain myself,” said O’Grady at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

O’Grady, who works in the food industry, says he was shocked to learn of his win. The tickets are $20 each with a top prize of $250,000.

Trending Stories

“I called my wife to tell her I won $75,000 and she didn’t believe me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Grady plans to invest some of his winnings and also do some home renovations, purchase a hot tub for his backyard, and take a family vacation.

“This feels surreal,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario launches new online gambling market' Ontario launches new online gambling market
City of Kawartha Lakes tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagPontypool tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers