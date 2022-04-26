Ontario COVID update: 1,730 people in hospital with the virus, 219 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,730 people in hospital with COVID-19. There are 219 people in intensive care with or due to the virus.

That marks an increase of 275 hospitalizations and no change in the number of people in intensive care compared to Monday’s report. However, not all hospitals reported updated figures in Monday’s report due to the weekend.

Last Tuesday, there were 1,486 people reported to be in hospital with COVID-19, with 206 in intensive care.

According to the latest provincial data, around 54.5 per cent of people in hospital with COVID were admitted for another reason but tested positive for the virus, while about 45.5 per cent were admitted because of COVID.

Of those in intensive care, 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons, while 65 per cent were admitted because of the virus.

Last Tuesday, around 55.7 per cent of those in hospital with COVID were admitted for other reasons, while in intensive care units that figure was about 36.7 per cent.

Fourteen new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Tuesday, 13 of which occurred within the past month. One death was added due to data cleaning.

The provincial death toll stands at 12,750.

The province is also reporting 1,827 new COVID-19 cases, but that is an underestimation due to testing restrictions. There have now been 1,246,013 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There were 13,451 tests completed in the previous day; 9,224 tests remain under investigation.

The positivity rate stands at 13.2 per cent, down from 15.3 per cent on Monday and down from 17.9 per cent last Tuesday.

