Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 7:22 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Bancroft Drive at around 12:04 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre but died a short time later.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre, suspect in custody after stabbing in Brampton: police

The driver did remain at the scene of the accident, police said.

Trending Stories

Police did not release the pedestrian’s age or gender.

The area was closed for several hours but has reopened.

The major collision bureau is investigating as to how the collision occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagPeel Region tagPedestrian Collision tagmavis road tagMississauga pedestrian tagMississauga pedestrian killed tagBancroft Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers