Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Bancroft Drive at around 12:04 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre but died a short time later.

The driver did remain at the scene of the accident, police said.

Police did not release the pedestrian’s age or gender.

The area was closed for several hours but has reopened.

The major collision bureau is investigating as to how the collision occurred.

UPDATE

-pedestrian has been pronounced dead

-Major Collision Bureau is onscene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 26, 2022