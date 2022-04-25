Menu

Politics

B.C. premier drops F-bomb in frustration during Question Period

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 7:57 pm
Premier John Horgan arrives ahead of the finance minister's budget speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Premier John Horgan arrives ahead of the finance minister's budget speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

A bar of soap may be in Premier John Horgan’s future after he used some inappropriate language in the B.C. legislature on Monday.

Following a question from BC Liberal MLA Trevor Halford about the family doctor shortage, Horgan was heckled relentlessly by the opposition.

“They don’t want an answer, Honourable Speaker, because they are part of the problem. That’s why,” Horgan responded.

“Do you want to hear it? Do you want to hear it, or do you just want to hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there? You don’t want to hear answers in this place. Seriously.”

Click to play video: 'Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing' Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing
Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing

He shifted back to talking about federal health transfer payments, but was cut off again by jeers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He then asked his political opponents: “‘You want a headline, or do you want action?”

When the taunting continued, he threw up his hands, said “Ah, f—” and sat down. The comment ended Question Period.

The premier shortly took social media following the exchange, tweeting ‘If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring.”

