B.C. premier drops F-bomb in frustration during Question Period

A bar of soap may be in Premier John Horgan’s future after he used some inappropriate language in the B.C. legislature on Monday.
Following a question from BC Liberal MLA Trevor Halford about the family doctor shortage, Horgan was heckled relentlessly by the opposition.
“They don’t want an answer, Honourable Speaker, because they are part of the problem. That’s why,” Horgan responded.
“Do you want to hear it? Do you want to hear it, or do you just want to hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there? You don’t want to hear answers in this place. Seriously.”
He shifted back to talking about federal health transfer payments, but was cut off again by jeers.
He then asked his political opponents: “‘You want a headline, or do you want action?”
When the taunting continued, he threw up his hands, said “Ah, f—” and sat down. The comment ended Question Period.
The premier shortly took social media following the exchange, tweeting ‘If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring.”
Comments