Elderly man pronounced dead after being pulled from Vaughan house fire

An elderly man was pronounced dead after he was pulled from a house fire in Vaughan on Sunday.

In a statement sent to Global News, the City of Vaughan said the Office of the Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the blaze on Adrianno Crescent, near Ansley Grove Road and Chancellor Drive.

Vaughan firefighters were called to a home around 3:40 p.m. for a report of smoke and fire in the residence.

“Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames upon their arrival, and immediately began to control the fire and initiated a search,” the statement said.

“Within minutes, firefighters located and removed one male resident through a first-floor window.”

The victim was taken to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead upon arrival, the statement said.

No one else was located inside of the home. The blaze was “quickly brought under control,” the City said.

Though the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Vaughan firefighters are reminding residents to ensure their smoke alarms are maintained.