School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to flooded roads Monday.
School Cancellations:
- Borderland School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
Buses:
- Prairie Rose School Division – Region A bus service (Community schools are open. Region A includes Miami School, Roland School, École Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, and Elm Creek School.)
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
