Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 5:55 am
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to flooded roads Monday.

School Cancellations:

  • Borderland School Division
  • Garden Valley School Division
Buses:

  • Prairie Rose School Division – Region A bus service (Community schools are open. Region A includes Miami School, Roland School, École Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, and Elm Creek School.)

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

