School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to flooded roads Monday.

School Cancellations:

Borderland School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Buses:

Prairie Rose School Division – Region A bus service (Community schools are open. Region A includes Miami School, Roland School, École Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate, and Elm Creek School.)

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.