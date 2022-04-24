SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 20 more deaths, drop in hospitalizations two days in a row

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2022 4:56 pm
Quebec is reporting 20 more deaths and a 27-patient drop in hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say 2,344 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, the second day in a row the province reported a decline after hitting a sixth-wave high of 2,410 patients on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations also dropped Saturday by 39 patients.

There were 90 patients listed in intensive care Sunday, an increase of one patient compared to the previous day.

Last week, the province’s interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, said there were indications that community transmission was beginning to slow and new daily hospitalizations were trending down.

But Boileau announced mask mandates for indoor public spaces and public transit would remain in place until mid-May as the situation remains difficult despite promising signs.

In addition to 20 deaths on Sunday, authorities reported 34 deaths on Saturday attributed to COVID-19. The province has recorded 14,866 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
