World

Riot police charge and spray teargas on Paris protestors after Macron victory

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 24, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Macron, Le Pen appeal to voters as they appear headed to runoff in French election' Macron, Le Pen appeal to voters as they appear headed to runoff in French election
WATCH: Macron, Le Pen appeal to voters as they appear headed to runoff in French election – Apr 10, 2022

Riot police charged and sprayed teargas on demonstrators in central Paris protesting after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday, footage from social media showed.

Police sought to break up a crowd of mostly young people who had gathered in the central neighborhood of Chatelet to protest, images on Twitter showed.

Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote earlier on Sunday by winning a second five-year term and preventing what would otherwise have been a major political upset.

Read more: France election: Macron beats Le Pen to win second term, projections show

Although Macron won by a comfortable margin, the abstention rate was expected to settle at the highest since 1969, with a substantial chunk of voters unwilling to vote for either Macron or Le Pen.

Between the first round of voting and Sunday’s runoff, students protested outside the Sorbonne in Paris and other universities, expressing their disillusionment with the choice on offer.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

© 2022 Reuters
France tagMacron tagParis police tagParis Riots tagLe Pen tagFrench elections tagFrench elections 2022 tagMacron France tagLe Pen elections tagMacron elections tagParis Macron tagParis teargas tag

