Sports

VanVleet listed as questionable for Game 5

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2022 3:31 pm

TORONTO, Kan. – Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.

VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto’s 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series' Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series

The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a series.

The 28-year-old VanVleet had been hampered by a bruised knee this season, missing 14 games since Jan. 25.

He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
