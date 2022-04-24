Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jackets step by Edmonton Oilers for 5-2 win

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 24, 2022 4:10 pm

The Columbus Blue Jackets scored four goals in the third period to upend the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Sunday afternoon.

The Oilers struck just past the three-minute mark of the game. Connor McDavid stole the puck in the neutral zone and set up Evander Kane for his 21st of the season. The assist gave McDavid 117 points, a new career high.

Eric Robinson tied it later in the first, finding the puck in a scramble in front and flipping it past Mikko Koskinen.

Read more: Evander Kane’s hat trick against Colorado Avalanche lifts Edmonton Oilers into playoffs

Leon Draisaitl tallied his 55th in the second, firing in a patented right side power play one-timer off a feed from McDavid.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers shoot down Stars 5-2

Story continues below advertisement

Oliver Bjorkstrand pulled the Blue Jackets even in the second minute of the third, shoveling a rebound behind Koskinen.

With the Oilers shorthanded after taking a too many men penalty, Nick Blankenburg scored from the point for his first NHL goal. Jack Roslovic added a goal on a two-on-one with 3:15 left. Cole Sillinger scored into an empty net in the final minute.

The Oilers, 46-27-6, missed out on a chance to clinch second place in the Pacific Division. They’ll play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and you can listen on 630 CHED on the Face-off Show 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagEdmonton sports tagEdmonton Oilers tagConnor McDavid tagLeon Draisaitl tagColumbus Blue Jackets tagEvander Kane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers