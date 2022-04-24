Blue Jackets step by Edmonton Oilers for 5-2 win

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbus Blue Jackets scored four goals in the third period to upend the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Sunday afternoon.

The Oilers struck just past the three-minute mark of the game. Connor McDavid stole the puck in the neutral zone and set up Evander Kane for his 21st of the season. The assist gave McDavid 117 points, a new career high.

Eric Robinson tied it later in the first, finding the puck in a scramble in front and flipping it past Mikko Koskinen.

Leon Draisaitl tallied his 55th in the second, firing in a patented right side power play one-timer off a feed from McDavid.

Oliver Bjorkstrand pulled the Blue Jackets even in the second minute of the third, shoveling a rebound behind Koskinen.

With the Oilers shorthanded after taking a too many men penalty, Nick Blankenburg scored from the point for his first NHL goal. Jack Roslovic added a goal on a two-on-one with 3:15 left. Cole Sillinger scored into an empty net in the final minute.

The Oilers, 46-27-6, missed out on a chance to clinch second place in the Pacific Division. They’ll play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and you can listen on 630 CHED on the Face-off Show 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.