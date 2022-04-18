Warren Foegele enjoying a burst of offence for Edmonton Oilers

A lot of forwards try to steal the puck at their defensive blue and speed in on a breakaway, but it rarely works out as perfectly as it did Saturday afternoon for Edmonton Oilers winger Warren Foegele.

After taking the puck away from Vegas defenceman Alec Martinez, Foegele pulled away and beat Logan Thompson with a backhand.

“It was nice that one went in. I just read the play and had so much speed I kind of just went in alone,” said Foegele. “First instinct is to stop the play. I got a fortunate bounce and the wheels went off there.”

Foegele has now scored three times in the last five games and is up to 12 on the season. Lately, he’s often been on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan. It’s been an effective third line for the Oilers.

“You have the size and speed of Warren Foegele, someone who gets in on the forecheck. He has a good shot,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “Nugent-Hopkins is a very cerebral, 200-foot player that just makes other people better. He plays in every facet of the game. Then you have someone like Derek Ryan who brings experience. I think he brings a dogged work ethic. He brings a level of hockey intelligence that compliments the other two.”

“I think our line’s been clicking. When Woody first got here, he put us together. There was that instant chemistry there. We were getting results,” said Foegele. “They’re two extremely hard working players. They’re both really smart.”

The Oilers practiced Monday morning in preparation for Wednesday’s home game against Dallas (Face-off Show 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m.). Wingers Evander Kane (personal) and Kailer Yamamoto (maintenance day) weren’t on the ice.

The Bakersfield Condors signed winger Carter Savoie to an amateur tryout for the rest of the season. Savoie, 20, was drafted 100th overall by the Oilers in 2020. He helped the University of Denver win the NCAA title earlier this month.