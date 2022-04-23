London Lightning survive late surge by Titans to win 106-103

Send this page to someone via email

The London Lightning knocked off the K-W Titans 106-103 in Kitchener, Ont. on Saturday night.

An undermanned Lightning squad watched as an 11-point lead at halftime evaporated in the third and fourth quarters to the point that London found themselves down by one point with 48 seconds remaining in the game.

That’s when the newest player on the London roster, Ryan Taylor, hit a three-point shot to put the Lightning back in front to stay.

Taylor signed with London on Apr. 21 after spending three years with the Golden State Warriors G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz, CA.

The Titans turned the ball over on their final possession and Amir Williams sealed the game at the free thrown line.

Williams returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game with an illness and put up 15 points on the night. London was still without Cameron Forte who is away from the team for personal reasons and Jordan Jensen-Whyte who is nursing an injured hamstring.

The Lightning used just a seven-player rotation but managed to build a 57-46 lead by halftime.

London also overcame 17 turnovers in the game and shot 50 percent from the field.

They shot just 55 percent from the foul line.

Taylor had a game-high 24 points.

Terry Thomas and Jermaine Haley each had 21.

Chad Frazier led K-W with 21 points.

The Lightning had a 5-3 record in the month of April and now lead the Titans by five full games for top spot in the NBL Canada standings.

London will wrap up six consecutive road games on Sunday, May 1 in Windsor against the Express. Windsor knocked off the Lightning 110-92 on Apr. 22.

After that London will have just three games remaining before the start of the playoffs.