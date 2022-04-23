‘A great ambassador for the game of hockey’: Saskatoon hockey fan remembers Guy Lafleur

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon hockey fan is mourning the loss of Guy Lafleur, known as one of the greatest NHL players of all time.

The former Montreal Canadiens star and five-time Stanley Cup Champion passed away on Friday.

Western Canada Montreal Canadiens Fan club president Jim Taman’s favourite player is Lafleur — not just because of his excellent on the ice, but his care and love to interact with fans off of it.

His loss is hard to swallow, losing a great friend.

“He was such an ambassador for the game, the people and the community and how we would also reach out, at any time of day, especially for the kids and people in the community,” said Taman.

Taman set up a tribute for Lafleur outside his home in Warman, Sask., as well in the team’s dressing room at the Harold Latrace arena with signed pieces of memorabilia of Lafleur.

Taman says Lafleur not only was able to handle the pressures of playing for a historic hockey franchise but excel in every aspect of life as well.

“He is a wonderful, wonderful man. He came from the 70s. A 70s icon with the hair flow and the smile and no helmet. True gentlemen more so than a hockey player.”

“I was blessed to be at the forum for two very special goals. When he scored the goal to beat the Boston Bruins. I was at the game when he returned to Montreal Canadiens and scored a goal against Patrick Roy. He is the only player to score a goal as an opposing player at the Forum and get a standing ovation,” said Taman.

Lafleur, otherwise known as “The Flower,” played in the NHL from 1971 to 1985 and from 1988 through 1991, spanning 17 seasons from the Canadiens, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques. He finished with 1,353 points in 1,1126 games in the regular season, along with 134 points in 128 playoff games. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.