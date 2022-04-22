COSAR comes to aid of stuck outdoor enthusiasts

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came to the aid of stranded outdoor enthusiasts twice on Wednesday.

And both rescues occurred in the James Lake area, above East Kelowna.

According to COSAR, the first rescue happened around 9:15 a.m. and involved two people who had become stuck on Tuesday while 4x4ing in from Ellison and towards Highway 33.

With their truck stuck, the two spent the night inside the vehicle. COSAR says the two tried to dig themselves out before texting a friend who called 911 on their behalf.

COSAR says the two were able to provide an accurate GPS location, and a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) with tracks was dispatched. The stuck truck was located 5.6 kilometres from the junction of Goudie Road and Highway 33.

“The UTV team reached the stuck vehicle at 11:44 a.m., but could not locate the subjects,” said COSAR. “However they were able to track them through the snow and made contact shortly afterwards.

“The two, who had been searching for cell service, were transported back to base, arriving at noon.”

But on its way out, COSAR said the UTV team came across another stranded party a few kilometres up James Lake Forest Service Road.

COSAR said the UTV team dropped off the first subjects at its base, then returned for the other subject.

“COSAR would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that we do not charge for rescue. If your safety is in danger, please call 911 and we will respond,” said search manager Brian Stainsby.

The task was COSAR’s 12th of the year and the third involving its new class of 2022 recruits.

The search organization reminds outdoor enthusiasts to plan accordingly, as deep snow still persists on roads and trails at higher elevations.

