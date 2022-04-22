Southeastern Sask. to be hit with another major spring snow storm

Send this page to someone via email

Just as the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan was recovering from the mid-April ‘historic’ snowstorm, Estevan is expected to be hit with another Colorado low.

On Friday, Environment Canada confirmed a storm in Wyoming and eastern South Dakota is on track to bring heavy snow to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan as well as southern Manitoba.

“Really messy conditions are expected through much of the southeast of the province over the next 48 to 72 hours,” said meteorologist Brian Proctor. “It’s going to be quite an interesting weather scenario, and the impact could be quite significant.”

The major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow with total accumulations of 25 to 50 cm for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Saturday. Environment Canada warned of winds gusts to 80 km/h likely occurring Saturday afternoon and evening, giving very poor visibility in blowing snow. The weather agency also advised pedestrians and motorists to use caution amid slippery conditions.

The Estevan mayor said contractors dug the city out during the Easter weekend “but is preparing for another snow clean-up.”

“We got good staff … we’ve been working the day shift all this week to get caught up,” said Mayor Roy Ludwig. “The biggest part was getting dug out from under from all of the snow … so we’re in pretty good shape right now. So, we’re ready.”

Environment Canada strongly urges residents in the area to check the Highway Hotline before travelling and to prepare in case of possible power outages.

