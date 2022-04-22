Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the February 2020 murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer.

François Sénécal entered the plea Friday on a reduced charge of second-degree murder at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., as the victim’s family packed the courtroom.

Superior Court Justice France Charbonneau agreed with a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence that he spend 19 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Charbonneau said that rather than face the consequences of the sexual acts he had committed against the girl, Sénécal killed her and tried to hide any evidence linking the murder back to him.

Sénécal, a longtime friend of Boyer’s family, was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder after the 13-year-old girl’s body was found on Feb. 26, 2020, by the side of a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Her family and relatives told the court today they will forever live with the hurt, pain and anger of losing Boyer.

