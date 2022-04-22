Menu

Crime

Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 4:19 pm
A prison van arrives at the St-Jéröme courthouse in this photo from Nov. 2013. View image in full screen
A prison van arrives at the St-Jéröme courthouse in this photo from Nov. 2013. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the February 2020 murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer.

François Sénécal entered the plea Friday on a reduced charge of second-degree murder at the courthouse in St-Jérôme, Que., as the victim’s family packed the courtroom.

Read more: Man, 51, charged in murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer

Superior Court Justice France Charbonneau agreed with a joint recommendation by the Crown and defence that he spend 19 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Read more: Funeral for Océane Boyer, slain Quebec teen, draws outpouring of support

Charbonneau said that rather than face the consequences of the sexual acts he had committed against the girl, Sénécal killed her and tried to hide any evidence linking the murder back to him.

Sénécal, a longtime friend of Boyer’s family, was arrested and initially charged with first-degree murder after the 13-year-old girl’s body was found on Feb. 26, 2020, by the side of a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Read more: Quebec man charged in death of Océane Boyer appears in court

Her family and relatives told the court today they will forever live with the hurt, pain and anger of losing Boyer.

Click to play video: '51-year-old man accused of first degree murder in teen’s death' 51-year-old man accused of first degree murder in teen’s death
51-year-old man accused of first degree murder in teen’s death – Feb 28, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
