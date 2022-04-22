Menu

Canada

RCMP say woman found dead in northern Manitoba likely died of exposure

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:15 pm
RCMP Nelson House detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Nelson House detachment. RCMP

A 58-year-old woman has died outside a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP said.

Nelson House police said they were called to the community April 15, where they found the woman outside the residence.

Read more: Man dies from exposure in Thompson, Man.

The investigation continues, with RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner looking into the case. Police said they don’t currently suspect any criminality in the woman’s death, but that she likely died from exposure.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire' Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death at site of Winnipeg fire
