RCMP say woman found dead in northern Manitoba likely died of exposure

A 58-year-old woman has died outside a Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP said.

Nelson House police said they were called to the community April 15, where they found the woman outside the residence.

The investigation continues, with RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner looking into the case. Police said they don’t currently suspect any criminality in the woman’s death, but that she likely died from exposure.

