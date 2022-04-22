Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP MPP leaves caucus to sit as independent after losing nomination contest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 3:23 pm
Kevin Yarde outside Queen's Park. View image in full screen
Kevin Yarde outside Queen's Park. Kevin Yarde/Facebook

An Ontario New Democrat who recently lost a nomination battle to run again in his Brampton riding in the upcoming election says he will sit as an independent until his term ends.

Kevin Yarde says in a tweet Friday that he made the decision to leave the NDP caucus after careful discussion with his family.

The legislature is set to be in session next on Thursday, for the government to introduce its budget, then could potentially not sit again ahead of an expected early May election call.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to plant 800M trees over 8 years if elected, NDP say they’d plant 1B

Yarde, who is the first Black member of provincial parliament for the Peel Region, lost a nomination contest for Brampton North earlier this month to human rights advocate Sandeep Singh.

Three other members of the NDP’s five-member Black caucus sent tweets following that result questioning the leadership that allowed that to happen, without directly naming party leader Andrea Horwath.

Read more: Provincial election race tightens as Liberals gain ground on PCs: Ipsos poll

NDP policy allows anyone to challenge for a nomination, even in a riding with an incumbent, and Horwath says she will review that policy going forward.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
