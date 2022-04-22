COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kingston General Hospital’s Connell 9 unit

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared within the Connel 9 unit of Kingston General Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre confirmed in a news release.

The hospital says there are three cases and the unit is closed to visitors and admissions until further notice.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC is also in the process of completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit,” the news release read.

